Leah “Lily” Graham (nee Lurie), beloved wife of the late Gerard Graham, passed away May 14, 2023.
Devoted mother of Dr. Martin (Jeanine) Graham and Wendy Graham (Daniel Glicksman); cherished grandmother of Hannah Pressman, Jason, Natalie and Mahlon Graham, Shaun and Aaron Franklin, and Annise and Gabriel Graham-Glicksman; loving great-grandmother of 17; dear sister of Dr. Aubrey (Joan) Lurie, Rhoda Lurie and the late Marjorie Santop.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. May 16 at Mount Olive cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends immediately following services until 9 p.m. May 16 at the Graham-Glicksman residence, 2214 Demington Drive in Cleveland Heights.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to either Twinsburg Chabad, 9945 Vail Dr. #2, Twinsburg, OH 44087, or Judson Park, 2181 Ambleside Drive, Cleveland, OH 44106.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.