Alvin L. Gray, loving father of Lottie Gray and Rachel (Zahari) Stolley Gray. Devoted grandfather of Azzizi Gray. Loving friend of Anita Gray. Dear brother of the late Louis Gray. Cherished son of the late Lottie and Robert Gray.
Private family graveside services will be March 31 at the Bet Olam Cemetery. Family requests no visitation. Memorial services to be held at a later date to be announced.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Family Service Association or the Mandel Jewish Community Center.