Beatrice "Bea" K. Gray (nee Klausner), beloved wife of the late Dr. Sanford L. Gray. Loving mother of Nancy (Rik) Kohn, Dr. Barbara (Dr. Paul Shipkin) Gray and Kathy Gray. Devoted grandmother of Gray Rothkopf, Zack Levit, Rachael (Kevin) Crandley and Zachary (Kristin Ellis) Shipkin. Great-grandmother of Raven, Star, Shade, Liam, Caleb and Zoe. Dear sister of Arlene Wagman, and the Late Doris Klausner and Evelyn Casselman.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at Berkwoitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the residence of Nancy and Rik Kohn, 20 Farwood Drive in Moreland Hills.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Vinney Hospice and Palliative Care of Montefiore or the Menorah Park Foundation.