Beatrice Gray (nee Klausner) 98, passed away peacefully Feb. 12, 2020, after a short illness.
Bea was the beloved wife of Dr. Sanford L. (deceased); cherished daughter of Mary and Nathan Klausner; loving mother of Nancy (Rik) Kohn, Barbara (Paul Shipkin) Gray, and Kathy Gray; devoted grandmother of Gray Rothkopf of Chicago, Zack Levit of Tucson, Ariz., Rachael (Kevin) Crandley of Philadelphia and Zac (Kristen Ellis) Shipkin of Brooklyn; great-grandmother of six, Raven, Star, Shade, Liam, Caleb and Zoe Rose; and sister of Arlene Wagman of Toronto, and Doris Klausner and Evelyn Casselman, both deceased.
She was a lifelong Clevelander, graduating from Shaker Heights High School and earning a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics from the Flora Stone Mather College (now part of Case Western Reserve University).
She was co-president of an active Hadassah chapter, as well as a participant in the sisterhood of The Temple-Tifereth Israel, where she studied from childhood through temple high school. In later years, she volunteered at Montefiore after her Sandy spent three months there recovering from a stroke.
After her children were almost grown, she earned the equivalent of a master’s degree and taught developmentally disabled children for six years in the Collinwood neighborhood. Following her rewarding teaching career, she managed her husband’s dental office for many years, charming all of his patients with her warmth and personality.
She and Sanford enjoyed traveling the world together. Bea was an avid and stellar bridge player, beginning at the age of 8 in her parents living room with her many aunts and uncles.
She had a full and wonderful life, and was much admired and loved by all who knew her. In addition to her acuity at bridge, her talents included cooking and baking, and sewing beautifully, creating stylish designs for her husband’s dental coats and herself. Her wisdom and great humor will forever be a part of us.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Vinney Hospice of the Montefiore Foundation or to The Menorah Park Foundation for the Bea Gray Memorial Music Fund for Wiggins Place.