Ruth L. Gray (nee Pollack), 103, of St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away Oct. 29, 2022.
Born June 18, 1919, in Cleveland to Yetta and Harry Pollack (now deceased), Ruth graduated from Glenville High School.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Gray of Las Vegas, and Carol Marger of St. Petersburg; grandchildren, Eli (Michelle), Margaret and Bernard Marger; great-granddaughter, Molly Marger; brother, Norm (Sue) Pollack of Chagrin Falls; and a large extended family including cousins, nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Louis R. Gray; sons, Elliott Gray and Joel Gray; and siblings, Marvin Pollack, Elaine Rosenstein and Shirley Wachsberger.
Funeral services were held Nov. 1 at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg.
Donations in memory of Ruth can be made to the St. Petersburg chapter of Hadassah.