Isaac Greber, beloved husband of the late N’omi Greber, passed away Nov. 15, 2022.
Loving father of Rebecca and Lisa Greber. Devoted brother of Louise (Bernard) Londin.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at Berkowitz-Kumin- Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Lake View Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Shaker Heights Nature Center, 2600 South Park Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
