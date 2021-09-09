Beloved wife of William Ze-ev Green. Daughter of the late Israel and Leah Rodriguez. Cherished mother of Josh, Avishai (Gabrielle) and Rotem Green. Dearest sister of Gershom (Biana) Rodriguez, Yehudit Rodriguez, Moshe Rodriguez and Rivka (Machloof) Ben-Hamo. Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Born in Mexico City and raised in Israel, she married the love of her life, Ze-ev who she met at Kibbutz Yavne. They had 40 wonderful years together. They raised their family in Kiryat Gat before moving to the United States. After their children started school, she worked at Fuchs Mizrachi School for the lunch program and later worked at Gross Schechter Day School for the lunch program.
She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at Workman’s Circle Cemetery at West 50th and Theota Avenue in Parma.
Shiva will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 10; from 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 through Sept. 14; and from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Green residence, 1549 Parker Drive in Mayfield Heights. The family would be grateful if only vaccinated visitors attend, and masks be worn at the funeral and shiva.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it beginning Saturday Evening at YouTube (enter Chana Green Funeral Service).
Donations in her memory may be made to Bikur Cholim of Cleveland and/or JNF.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.