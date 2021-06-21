Daniel Green, 82, of Lyndhurst, was born Nov. 7, 1938, and passed away June 18, 2021.
Beloved husband of Dorothy Green (nee Hyman); devoted father of Marcy (Moisey) Shostak of Snohomish, Wash., Michael (Carrie) Green of Woodinville, Wash., and Julie Hayes of Solon; loving grandfather of Rebecca and Joshua Shostak, Jack and Henry Green, Alexa and Jamie Hayes; dear brother of Susan (Sam) Hersh of Southport, N.C.; cherished brother-in-law of Carole Mason and the late Judith Wolf.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. June 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service on June 22, please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1624139647121125.
Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends until 8 p.m. June 22, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. June 23 at the residence of Julie Hayes, 6267 Stonewood Lane in Solon.
Contributions in memory of Daniel are suggested to the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland (ncjwcleveland.org) or Community Options c/o Jewish Federation of Cleveland, 25701 Science Park Dr., Beachwood, OH 44122-7302.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Green family.