Elaine Harris Green, daughter of the late Samuel A. and Jennie S. Harris, and sister of the late Judith Harris Simon, died Sept. 18, 2022, only 10 days shy of her 88th birthday.
Elaine graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and taught school in the same school district. After graduation from Flora Stone Mather College, she entered the master’s program at Teachers College of Columbia University in New York and received her degree from Case Western Reserve University. While at college, she taught at the Euclid Avenue Temple and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, where she was a member until her death. Elaine was also a sales representative for World Book Encyclopedia for 10 years during the pre-internet era.
After retirement from teaching, Elaine kept an art studio in Euclid. Her paintings were either sold or donated for sale to support charities. She also took courses at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Cleveland Institute of Art and the Orange Art Center. She exhibited regularly and always visited museums during her domestic and international travels.
Elaine was a long-term member of the Cleveland branch of the Charles Dickens Fellowship and often attended its international conferences. She took modern dance classes in college and later at Dance Cleveland (formerly Cleveland Modern Dance). She played tennis, cross country skied, and enjoyed walks and hikes. Elaine climbed Mt. Etna in Sicily in 1989, before its eruption. She enjoyed opera at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City and in Cleveland, the Cleveland Orchestra, jazz concerts and theatre.
Elaine was a donor to the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Institute of Art, Cleveland Institute of Music, Museum of Contemporary Arts, Case Western, Maltz Museum, ARTneo (Northeast Ohio) and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
She lived in Cleveland her whole life, except for a year in Washington, D.C., during World War II. She traveled throughout the world and credits her parents for having instilled an appreciation of the arts, fun, hard work, sports and volunteering. She will be fondly remembered.
A memorial service is to be announced. Friends who wish may make contributions to the charity of their choice in memory of Elaine Harris Green.