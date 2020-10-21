Ida Beth Green (nee Gottlieb), 94, of Beachwood, born Oct. 1, 1926, passed away Oct. 8, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years of the late Donald H. Green. Devoted mother of Robert S. (Joan) Green and Paul L. (Marie) Green. Loving grandmother of Laurel (Richard) Stein, Nancy (Sean) Fox and Rachel Green. Adored great-grandmother of Lindsay and Zachary Stein, and Lacey and Brady Fox. Dear sister of the late Abraham, Samuel, Harold Gottlieb and Beatrice Wolfson. Predeceased by parents Chaim and Pearl Gottlieb.
A private graveside service was held Oct. 11 at Mayfield Cemetery.
Friends who wish may contribute to Menorah Park Center for Senior Living or the Jerome and Helen Greenbaum Bookshelf Fund at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.