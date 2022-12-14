Claire F. Greenbaum, 94, of Delray Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully at the Terraces under VITAS Hospice (Delray) on Dec. 6, 2022.
Claire lived in Shaker Heights from 1976 to 1996, and served as a docent at the Cleveland Museum of Art from 1985 to 1987. Claire also volunteered at the Greater Cleveland Orchid Society from 1988 to 1991, as she had a love for orchids. Claire’s upbeat attitude towards life was contagious to everyone around her.
Claire was the loving mother of Ron Greenbaum of Bedford, Doug (Lisa) Greenbaum of Houston and Mark (Lydia) Greenbaum of Chicago; beloved grandmother of Adam, Todd and Josh (Elyse); and cherished great-grandmother of Shiloh and Ayla.
Those wishing to honor Claire with a memorial contribution are kindly asked to consider the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).