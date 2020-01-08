Joyce (“Joy”) Phyllis Greenberg (nee Hanan) of Las Vegas, born Aug. 17, 1928, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2020, after courageously battling a series of health issues over the past two years.
Joy grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., with her parents Jack and Mildred Hanan and her four beloved siblings. Then, after her first marriage to Abraham Rudy, she married Ralph Greenberg, with whom she raised her family for many years in Cleveland.
Joy and Ralph “retired” to Miami Beach, Fla., and then, after Ralph’s death, Joy moved alone to Las Vegas for the climate and night life about 10 years ago.
She leaves her children, Susan (Frederic) Jacobs of Chestnut Hill, Mass., Arnold (Nancy) Greenberg of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Jack (Elayne) Greenberg of Warner Robins, Ga.; along with eight grandchildren, Joy, Melissa (Joseph Vacca) and Elana (Nathan Brown) Jacobs, Hailey and Harrison (Meghen) Greenberg, Elizabeth (Lance) Mabia, Heather (Scott) Siple, and Lily (Joshua) Ware; together with 14 adorable great-grandchildren.
She will be missed by her sister Carole Kirschenbaum; sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Carin Hanan; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Ralph; and her brothers Joseph, Martin and David Hanan. Her family is thankful for her many dedicated caregivers in Las Vegas over the past five years, including Danett, Mary and Tammy, but especially May Bell, who, like a wise sister, was her guardian angel and steadfast support through her most difficult challenges.
The generosity, dynamic spirit, creativity and delicious recipes of Joy Greenberg will be her lasting legacies.
Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Chapel, 18840 W. Dixie Highway in North Miami Beach, Fla. Interment will follow at Mount Sinai Cemetery, 1125 N.W. 137th St., Miami.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be given to the charities of your choice.