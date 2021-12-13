Louis A. Greenberg, 81, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Dec. 10, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 23, 1940, in Cleveland to Lena and Samuel Greenberg. He is survived by his loving wife and travel partner, Dory (nee Biederman). Louis was the proud father of Laura (Jay) Anthony and Steven (Lori) Greenberg as well as the beloved grandpa of Gillian Anthony, all of Columbus. He was also the devoted brother to Charleen Greenberg Factor (Sol).
Louis graduated from Shaker Heights High School and received his pharmacy degree from the University of Toledo. He was a pharmacist in the Cleveland area for many years and loved theater, OSU and Cleveland sports, and ice cream of any kind.
Louis and Dory enjoyed their "snowbird" time in Florida; as well as cruises and trips around the world. Most of all, Louis loved his family, so if you wish to honor his memory, please reach out and express your love to those you hold dear. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Maltz Hospice House and Menorah Park for their care and compassion.
A memorial service will be held for close friends and family on 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. For the protection of health during COVID, the service will be live streamed at may be viewed at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Lois Greenberg, scroll down to join live stream. click on join live stream.
The family welcomes the sharing of condolences by going to the bkbmc.com site.