Gloria Marcia Greenberg passed away peacefully on April 5, 2023, at the age of 93.
Dear mother of Debra (Steven) Cushner and Nancy Kraus (David Weiner). Loving grandmother of Lanna (David) Cary, Daizy Rose (Chris) Frazier, Olivia Kraus, Annie Justmann, Phoebe Kraus and Grace Cushner. Loving great-grandmother of Wyatt, Violet and Sadie Cary. Best friend to Bella.
Marcia was predeceased by her husband, Arnold Greenberg, and daughter, Susan Greenberg Hudson.
Services will be private at Marcia’s request.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Geauga Humane Society, 15363 Chillicothe Rd., Russell Township, OH 44072.