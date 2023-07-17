Susan I. Greenberg (nee Matthews), 77, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away June 13, 2023.
Born in Cleveland on Jan. 15, 1946, Susan graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended Cleveland State University - living in Cleveland for 37 years. An avid mahjong player, Susan was a cherished wife, mother and grandmother. She leaves behind a legacy of love, adventure and memories in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Susan was the beloved wife of Jerald for 56 years; loving mother of Kelly Noles of Richmond, Va., and Natalie Messler of Charlotte, N.C.; and doting grandmother of Bridger Noles, and Elyse, Marina and Mason Messler.