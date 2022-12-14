George Ira Greene of Chappaqua, N.Y., died on Dec. 10, 2017, at age 61. Born and raised in Cleveland, he is survived by his beloved daughter Hannah (Noah) Zaves-Greene, other family, friends and colleagues. George is predeceased by his parents, lifelong Cleveland residents Robert and Betty Greene, and his college friend Dan Krumholtz.
George’s life overflowed with books, learning and curiosity. He collaborated with prominent academics on Shakespeare, Melville and Strauss, and maintained a special fondness for Frederick Douglas and Maimonides. George spoke so frequently of Max Weber, his favorite philosopher and Tony Rice, a favorite musician, that they became known to his daughter Hannah as her “Uncle Max” and “Uncle Tony.”
George delighted in unusual hobbies, immersing himself completely in each one. He taught himself dorodango, the ancient Japanese craft of polishing mud balls and studied the Ladino language. He learned to make his own paper and read voraciously across every genre. As a younger man, George walked across Brooklyn each week to learn mandolin from Andy Statman himself, and became a devotee of “Citizen Kafka” and his comically anarchic Wretched Refuse String Band.
Dedicated to the pursuit of wisdom, courage and integrity, George treasured every opportunity to help others. As an attorney, he sought justice for victims of lead poisoning, forging personal connections with many of his clients. He worked generously with community organizations, and he founded and ran ambitious programs of volunteering, activism and fundraising. George was particularly proud of collecting hundreds of once-used wedding dresses for Israeli brides in need, so that each could feel stylish, celebrated and dignified at their ceremonies.
George’s death was not immediately announced. He is interred at Mt. Eden Cemetery in Valhalla, N.Y.
“It doesn’t matter how much it hurts/You’ve got to tell the truth/Some days you write the song, and some days the song writes you.” – Guy Clark