Janet A. Greene, beloved wife of Andrew Havas. Loving mother of Maia (Chris Osterhout) Greene-Havas and Daniel Greene-Havas. Devoted grandmother of Remi Noam. Cherished daughter of the Erna and the late Richard Theodore Greene. Dear sister of the late Marian Greene.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. March 8 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will observe shiva at the residence, 13507 Ardoon Ave. in Cleveland.
Friends who wish may contribute to NA'AMAT, Kol Israel Foundation's Face to Face, Planned Parenthood or charity of one's choice.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. March 8 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Janet Greene, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
If unable to attend by live stream, a recording will be available on YouTube beginning March 9. Under search, enter Janet Greene Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.