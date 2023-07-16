Patricia Weinberg Greene passed away July 10, 2023.
Beloved wife of Howard Greene; beloved mother of Jennifer Greene; loving sister of Barry Weinberg (deceased) and Corry Weinberg (deceased); loving daughter of Rosalie Mattlin Weinberg (deceased) and Philip E. Weinberg (deceased); loving sister-in-law of Amy Greene-Schmidt. Cherished aunt of Michael Schmidt.
Patricia will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. July 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be held at Mayfield Cemetery.
The family requests no visitation at this time.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a livestream at 3 p.m. July 16 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Patricia Greene, scroll down to join live stream and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.