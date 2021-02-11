Elisabeth Sarah Greenfield, 33, of Lyndhurst, was born in Rochester, N.Y., on Nov. 14, 1987, and passed away on Feb. 11, 2021.
Beloved wife of Evan Myers; dear sister of Zachary Greenfield; cherished daughter of Alec and Ellen (nee Braiman) Greenfield; dearly loved niece of Paul (Linda) Braiman of Riverside, Calif., the late Richard Braiman and Susan Braiman of Burnt Hills, N.Y.; loving cousin of Matt (Megan) Braiman, Noah Braiman, Jordan Braiman, and beloved cousin of many more.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will follow at Zion Memorial Park Cemetery in Bedford Heights. To view this service at 10 a.m. Feb. 14, please navigate to bit.ly/377kbFD.
The family will observe shiva via Zoom. Link will be available soon.
Contributions in memory of Elisabeth are suggested to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Greenfield family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.