It is with great sorrow that the family of Paul Greenfield, 87, announces his passing on Oct. 7, 2021.
Born in Cleveland in 1934, Paul spent the majority of his adult life on the upper west side of Manhattan where he raised his family, became involved in local politics, and worked as a lobbyist for the State of New York Mortgage Agency and later the Dryfoos Group.
Predeceased by his wife, Cynthia, Paul is survived by his children, Nancy (Michael), Michael (Maria), Tracie and Dawn, as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Creed, brother Jimmy, and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time, however donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation, NYJTL or Brooklyn Children’s Museum.