Greenwald Gloria Ruth

Gloria Ruth Greenwald, 98, of Beachwood peacefully passed on Sept. 14. Gloria was born on Jan. 17, 1924, to Maurice and WinifredHersh. She was married to Herbert Greenwald. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and her parents. Gloria is survived and will be deeply missed by her children, Gary (Nancy) and Marc (Adrienne); grandchildren, Lindsey (Erik) Lanza and Amanda Greenwald; and great-grandchild, Jazmin Vanderhoff. Gloria is also survived by her sister Lois Cone.
Gloria experienced 96 years of excellent health before COVID tragically intervened, isolated her and ultimately contributed to her death. In fact, before COVID, Gloria's health was extraordinary during her lifetime. At the same time, she was a remarkable caregiver, always attending to the needs of those family members and friends who were hospitalized or needed help at home.
Gloria was truly a loving parent who always supported her children and was filled with pride over their professional success in life. Gary as a commercial litigator in Columbus and later in Phoenix, Ariz. and Marc is an accountant in Chicago and Cleveland. Gloria's first and greatest love was her husband, Herb. Together, they put together an extraordinary life of happiness as partners together first in love and then in business.
After Herb established his advertising agency representing furniture stores and shopping centers in Greater Cleveland and suburban areas in the late 1960s, Gloria joined the business and became involved in establishing and hosting shopping center meetings and events. That involvement expanded when Herb was appointed director of the Heights Chamber of Commerce. During this exciting period for Herb and Gloria, they were tasked with working with mayors, city councils, school boards, development directors and many others during a renaissance period for growth in the Heights area.
When Herb was ill with cancer in the mid-1980s, Gloria assumed Herb's role as director of the chamber until Herb was well enough to return. Later Herb was involved in establishing and running the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce and, of course, Gloria was there by his side helping. Together, Herb and GIo were the "dream team" for their work in managing effective suburban chambers of commerce in the Cleveland area. Gloria and Herb lived in Beachwood for almost 40 years and were particularly proud of their work in developing what became known as "Restaurant Row" in the Beachwood area and in contributing to commercial growth in the city of Beachwood.
After Herb's death, Gloria found new meaning in her Jewish identity and became actively involved in the Sisterhood at Fairmount Temple. She made many new friends and became reacquainted with many old friends during this period. Of course, she rose in the organization and ultimately became president of the Sisterhood.
If here, Gloria would express her love and appreciation to her surviving sister Lois and her daughters Ilana, Susie and Randi with whom she shared many special occasions after Herb's death.
She lived an extraordinary and happy life. Along with all of her talents and accomplishments, she was a stunningly beautiful woman well into her 90s, always dressed fashionably and with kindness in her eyes. Gloria was a true lady who experienced a life well-lived.
The service may be viewed at YouTube and search Gloria R. Greenwald Funeral Service. The family suggests contributions to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple or the Alzheimer’s Association.
