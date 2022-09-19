Helene A. Greenwald, 88, of Sterling Heights, Michigan passed away on Sept. 16. Helene was born April 11, 1934 in Cleveland.
Daughter of Philip and Lillian Morris (both deceased). Devoted mother of Pamela Greenwald (Sterling Heights) and the late Lori Greenwald Meek and many beloved grand-dogs.
Funeral services will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, at noon Sept. 22.
To view this service live, please visit view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1663547047208679. The service will be viewable on YouTube the following afternoon by searching Helene Greenwald.
Interment will follow at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road, Bedford Heights.
Contributions in Helene’s memory are suggested to Leader Dogs For The Blind at leaderdog.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Greenwald family.