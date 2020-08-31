June A. Greenwald (nee Ansel) beloved wife of the late Larry. Loving mother of Richard (Susan), Robert (Rose), Ronald (Ricardo) Greenwald and Robin (Terry) Gilbert. Devoted grandmother of Chad (Keyona) and Ari Greenwald, Marissa (Alex) Binder, Benjamin and Julian Gilbert. Great-grandmother of five. Dear sister of Howard Ansel.
June was the founder of June Greenwald Antiques and a recognized expert on antiques.
Family graveside services were held Aug. 30 at the Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to Suburban Temple-Kol Ami.