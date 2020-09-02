Rona Reidenberg Greenwald, 62, passed away peacefully at her home in Park City, Utah, on Aug. 28, 2020, after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer.
Born May 29, 1958, in Philadelphia, Rona graduated from Mountain High School in West Orange, N.J., and attended Ithaca College. She moved to the Cleveland area in 1980.
Rona and her husband, Bruce, spent 31 years in Shaker Heights where she was a longtime employee of WDOK radio and a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. She was also involved with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
Rona was passionate about pancreatic cancer research, warm weather and
being a loving wife, Mom, Safta and friend. Rona’s husband of 38 years, Bruce, and sons, Eric of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Jeff of Los Gatos, Calif., will remember her every day. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Silas and Sloane Greenwald; and siblings, David Reidenberg of Florham Park, N.J., and Barbara Ashkin of Syracuse, N.Y.
Funeral services were held Sept. 2.
Donations to the Rona Greenwald Memorial Fund can be made to the
University of Utah Medical Center, Health Sciences Advancement Office, P.O. Box 410481, Salt Lake City, UT 84141-0481.