Toby S. Greenwald (nee Schwartzberg), devoted mother of Amy (Michael) Berman and Matthew Greenwald; cherished grandmother of Abigail and Joshua Berman, Zachary, Hannah and Lexi Greenwald; dear sister of H. Jeffrey Schwartz and Mark (Evelyn) Schwartzberg; loving aunt.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park Cemetery.
Family will receive friends immediately following interment until 4:30 and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 8 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 9 at the home of Helen Berman, 2095 Marshfield Road in Mayfield Heights.
Contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.