William “Bill” Greenwald, age 93 of Highland Heights, passed away on June 30, 2023.
Cherished husband of Connie for 63 years; dear father of Mitch and Julie, Jeff and Carmen, and Andy and Stephanie; grandfather of Ellie, Clara, Max, Nadia, Alex, and Sami.
Bill accomplished his childhood dreams of going to college, becoming a jet pilot and marrying his beautiful wife, Connie. He was a dedicated and proud family man and had a successful advertising career.
A private service will be held in August.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnels for Towers at t2t.org.
Arrangements under the direction of Shapiro Funeral Care.