Bernice Greenwold (née Begis) died April 21, 2020, from natural causes. She was 97. Bernice was born Aug. 8, 1922, to Lillian and David Begis in Cleveland. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and worked at Majestic Specialties, Inc., a women’s clothing company, where she met the love of her life, Harold James Greenwold.
During his World War II service in Guantanamo Bay, Harold wrote her, “If you want to get married when I’m on leave, get a ring.” The wedding was at her mother’s home on April 4, 1944. It was scheduled for 4 p.m., but the rabbi was late, so they married at 4:44.
Bernice had her first of six children on Christmas 1945 at the U.S. Marine base at Camp Lejeune, N.C. The family moved back to Cleveland Heights, where Harold worked as a general manger at Majestic, then to Shaker Heights. In 1966, they moved to Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and finally settled in Huntingdon Valley, Pa. On Earth Day, 1970, they opened The Now and Then Shop, a gift shop and general store in New Hope, Pa., where Bernice greeted customers with her sunny smile.
Bernice will be remembered for her compassion, generosity, and quick wit. She loved gardening, creative sewing projects, and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. She was a terrific cook and baker of legendary cookie assortments. Above all, her greatest joy was family. She lived to enjoy five generations and died peacefully at home, surrounded by daughters and grandchildren. At Bernice’s request, her body was donated to Humanity Gift Registry. The family welcomes memorial donations to Feeding America or a charity of your choice.
Bernice was predeceased by her husband Harold, son David, and brother Donald. She is survived by her daughters Ruth Deming of Willow Grove, Pa.; Donna Cartagena of Clarksboro, N.J.; Ellen Greenwold of Huntingdon Valley, Pa.; Lynn Greene of New Hope, Pa.; and Amy Greenwold of Seattle, Wash.; sisters-in-law Mary Begis and Selma Greenwold; grandchildren Melissa (Richard) Degrassi, Nikki (Steve Roche) Cartagena, Sarah (Ethan Iverson) Deming, Daniel (Nicole) Deming, Jade (Matthew Piccirilli) Greene, Miles Greene, Alex Pomper, and Natalie (Dion) Wheeler; seven beloved great-grandchildren; and one adorable great-great-grandson.