Selma Florence Greenwold (nee Bernstein), beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving mother of Linda (Jack) Fogel and Mark (Betsy) Greenwold. Devoted grandmother of Simon (Jenna) Greenwold, Stacy (Chaim) Spero, Adam (Molly) Fogel and Anya Greenwold. Great-grandmother of Gitty (Baruch) Schonfeld, Ari Spero, Dasi Spero, Shani Spero, Eli Fogel, Kennedy Fogel and Josephine Greenwold. Great-grandmother of Pori and Tari. Dear sister of Jean Friedman and the late Elaine Fiaman.
Family graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Zion Memorial Park. Due to pandemic family requests no visitation. Shiva will be held over Zoom at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 21 at bit.ly/3udqbqr. The meeting ID is 935 5870 3105, passcode 789142. To find your local dial-in number, visit zoom.us/u/adZnLNtUII.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s fitness facility.