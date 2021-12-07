Sharon Greminger-Gore, 78, passed away peacefully in her sleep Dec. 3, 2021.
Beloved wife of Isaac J Gore Sr. for 12 years; dear mother of Jeffrey Scott Roth (deceased), Jack (Nancy) Greminger, Nancy (Jonathan) Henkin and Laurie Ann Koss; loving sister of Gail (Mike) Bruell; daughter of the late Jeanne and Marvin Rosenblatt; grandmother of Matthew (Heather), Justin, Jeanne and Chelsi Greminger, and Jacob and Zachary Henkin; great-grandmother of Miley, Madeline and Morgan.
Sharon was an active volunteer for the Workmen’s Circle Educational Center for over 30 years. She founded the Mitzvah Food Pantry in Cleveland Heights, volunteered for The Society of Mother Teresa in Willoughby, and also volunteered with the Cleveland Singing Angels for 11 years. She was employed by the VA and was an active veteran’s advocate. She was the matriarchal figure of the Greminger family and loved her grandchildren more than life itself.
Graveside services will be held at noon Dec. 10 at Workmen’s Circle Cemetery at W. 50th Street and Theota Avenue in Parma (also Known as Lincoln Road Cemetery).
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11 and 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at the residence of Isaac and Sharon Gore, 4225 Verona Road in South Euclid.
Contributions may be made to the Workmen’s Circle Educational Center of Ohio, c/o Sharon Greminger Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 210111, South Euclid, OH 44121.
Arrangements under the direction of Shapiro Funeral Care.