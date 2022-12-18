Irene Gribov, beloved wife of Michael, passed away Dec. 15, 2022.
Loving mother of Sasha (Carli) Gribov. Loving daughter of Basya and the late Alexander Gluzman. Cherished grandmother of Asher, Noa and Sammy. Devoted sister of Maya (Yan) Brudnoy. Aunt of Julia (Boris) Lyubomirsky.
Services were held Dec. 18 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Interment at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive visitors from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at the residence, 6383 Eastondale Road in Mayfield Heights.
Contributions are suggested to charity of choice.
