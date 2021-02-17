Joel I. Grodin, beloved husband of the late Karen Sue (nee Roth). Loving father of Gary Grodin and Mandy Grodin. Cherished son of the late Harriette and Herbert Grodin.
Private Family Services will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial. Friends who wish to view service at 1 p.m. Feb. 19, please go to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituary of Joel I. Grodin, scroll down to live stream, click on live stream. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.