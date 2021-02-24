Joel I. Grodin, 75, of Beachwood, passed away Feb. 16, 2021, in Beachwood.
Born March 28, 1945, in Cleveland, Joel graduated from Shaker Heights High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Cleveland State University. Joel was also stationed in Germany in the late 1960s as a chaplain’s assistant in the U.S. Army.
A member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Joel was very active in his temple, specifically as an usher and a member of the Men of Fairmount Temple. He was also involved with Jewish War Veterans and was a docent at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage.
Joel is survived by his children, Gary Grodin of Beachwood and Mandy Grodin of Mayfield Heights; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Harriette and Herbert Grodin, and his wife of 47 years, Karen Grodin.
Funeral services were held Feb. 19 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, with burial at Mayfield Cemetery.
The family requests no visitation.
Donations can be made to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.