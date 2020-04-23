Karen Grodin (nee Roth), 75, of Beachwood, passed away April 5, 2020.
Karen was born July 11, 1944 in Youngstown to Dave and Pauline Roth.
Karen is survived by her husband, Joel Grodin and children Gary and Mandy Grodin. She was the sister of Sam D. (Terry) Roth and the late Sandy Roth. Beloved aunt to nieces and nephews.
Services were held April 7 at Mayfield Cemetery. The family requests no visitation.
Contributions are suggested to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland.