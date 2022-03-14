Marjorie L. Grodin (nee Lion), beloved wife of the late Wilbur A. Loving mother of Julie Barnett, Meg (Timothy) Gailey and Bill (Andi) Grodin. Devoted grandmother of Elizabeth Barnett, Adam (Robert Matera) Gailey, Eleanor (Stephen Lee) Gailey, Abbey (Nick) Greenfield and Alex (Kali) Grodin, and step-grandmother of Corey Rubin and Alex Rubin. Great-grandmother of Lincoln, Reese and Mattie. Cherished mother in law of the late Leslie Grodin.
Services will be held at a time and date to be announced at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami. Family requests no visitation at this time.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, 22401 Chagrin Blvd. Beachwood, OH 44122.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.