Diana F. Gross (nee Friedman), beloved wife of the late William V. Gross Jr. M.D. Loving mother of Robert E. Gross, Daniel E. (Hallie S.) Gross and Kathy L. (Daniel Winters M.D.) Gross M.D. Devoted grandmother of Murray Gross, Natalie (Mark) Hengel, Caryn (Dan) Friedman, Robin (James) Tuttle, Rachel Gross, Sarah Gross, Leah (Elan) Webb M.D., Shira Winters M.D., Gabrielle (Matthew) Kuchar, Maris Winters and Ariel Winters and the late Jonathan Lee Gross. Great-grandmother of seven. Beloved mother-in-law of Lynn K. Gross.
Private family graveside services will be held Friday, Aug. 7 at the Mayfield Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jonathan Lee Gross Memorial Museum Fund c/o The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.