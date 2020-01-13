Elinor K. Gross (nee Knopper), 90, passed away Jan. 9, 2020 in Beachwood. She lived in the Cleveland area for 71 years.
Born Dec. 2, 1929, in Detroit to Tillie and Maurice Knopper, Elinor attended the University of Michigan. She volunteered at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Providence House and with her temple, The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
Elinor loved reading, traveling, cooking, politics and playing bridge.
She is survived by her son, Marc Winkelman of Shaker Heights, Nancy Winkelman of Shaker Heights, Emily Goldie of Solon and Stuart Gross, Jr. of Atlanta; grandchildren, Anne Winkelman, Mary Winkelman, Sherry Beren, David Goldie, Michael Goldie , Scott Gross and Jessica Gross; and great-grandson, Isaac Fitzpatrick. She was predeceased by her parents, Tillie and Marc Knopper; husband of 40 years, Stuart Gross; and sister, Helen Perlman.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Family will receive friends following services until 4 p.m. Jan. 13 at The Temple, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at the residence of Lynn and Marc Winkelman, 2678 Sulgrave Road in Shaker Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Elinor K. and Stuart E. Gross Religious School Fund at The Temple-Tifereth Israel.