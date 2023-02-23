Norman Gross, beloved husband of the late Hazel (nee Cort), passed away Feb. 22, 2023.
Devoted father of David (Hillary) Gross, Susan (Ken) Friedlander and Ileen Gross (Hernan Martinez); cherished grandfather of Jaclyn Friedlander (Timothy Riese) and Laura (Matt) Hoover; loving great grandfather of Cameron, Kacey and Mackenzie Hoover.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view the service at 11:30 a.m. Feb 24, please go to bkbmc.com, select the obituary of Norman Gross and click on join livestream.
Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends immediately following interment until 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at the home of Sandi Klee, 185 Blossom Lane in Orange.
Contributions are suggested to the charity of choice.
