On Nov. 1, 2022, Rosalind (Roz) Gross, age 104, passed away in her sleep.
Born March 29, 1918, in Pittsburgh, the only child of Sarah and Nathan Reymer. She lived in Toledo and other locations before settling with her husband and children in Shaker Heights.
A remarkable woman, Roz overcame much in her long life. While a home birth left her deaf in one ear and with profound hearing loss in the other, she didn’t allow this to hold her back and lived life to its fullest.
Roz loved helping others, and volunteered for more than forty years at Mount Sinai Hospital. Eleven years ago, she moved to R.H. Myers Apartments in Beachwood. Despite being both private and shy, Roz was very social, and enjoyed playing cards and Rummikub with her many friends. She spent hours in the arts and crafts room making jewelry to give as gifts and to wear, complementing her impeccable nails, hair and style. She also adored watching movies and following movie stars.
Well-known for her baking, especially her delicious mandelbrot and coconut bars, Roz showed her gratitude with gifts of food. She had great energy, remaining active throughout her life, and will be remembered well by her exercise class, which she attended into her centenarian years. She loved to travel, especially to see family in New York and New Jersey. In her eighties and nineties, she visited far-off destinations including London, Paris, Russia and Hawaii.
Roz had a great heart. She was loved in return and will be greatly missed by family and friends, including her loving aides, Tanya and Tamia Clemons. She showed style and grace in not only a long life, but a life well-lived.
Roz was predeceased by Sanford, her husband of 59 years, and is survived by her daughters, Carol (Michael) and Nancy (Mike), grandchildren, Jamie and Dan (Nicole), and great-granddaughter, Opal.
The family will hold a private burial funeral service. Please direct any donations to the charity of your choice.
