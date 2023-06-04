Sharon Feldman Gross, of South Russell, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2023, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Sharon was born in Cleveland on Jan. 21, 1941, to Ernie and Rickie (Green) Feldman. She graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1959 and married the love of her life, Melvyn Gross, on June 25, 1961. Those around her all knew family was her number one priority. She had the attitude and spirit of a 21 year old and was always the life of the party.
Many knew Sharon as the “Queen” of Beachwood Place Mall where she managed many kiosks selling beanie babies, sunglasses, purses and unique children’s gifts. Some of Sharon’s favorite activities to do were visiting with her grandchildren, competing in the Grossathon (all kinds of games with the family in Florida), playing gin rummy, winning at mahj (often), watching TV, Netflix and going to see movies at the theatre.
Sharon is survived by her three children, Renee (Steve) Dunmead of Fairhope, Ala., Fred (Annette) Gross of Highland Heights and Stefan (Julie) Gross of Highland Park, Ill.; her seven grandchildren, Matthew Dunmead of Canton, Jordan Dunmead of Chicago, Max Gross of Denver, Mason Gross of Houston, Ben Gross of Columbus, Lance Gross of Kent, and Cailey Gross of Fort Collins, Colo. Sharon was very proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren and enjoyed watching and hearing about their various activities. Sharon is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Irene (Howard) Stahl and Daniel (Lois) Gross, and her cousins Judi Wick, Marc (Aileen) Finkel.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by in-laws, Louis and Tillie Gross; her long-time significant other Irv Singer, her aunt Jeanne and uncle Jack Finkel and her brother-in-law, Stu Gross.
The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. June 5 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 11 a.m. June 5, visit bkbmc.com, click on the Sharon Gross photo, then click on “join livestream” in the services section.
Immediately following the funeral, there will be a committal service at Mount Sinai Cemetery (Heights Jewish Center section), 6576 White Road in Mayfield Village.
Family and friends may visit immediately following the graveside service until 7 p.m. June 5 at 273 Old Salem Trail, Highland Heights. Shiva will continue at the same location on from 1 to 3 and 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 6 and from 4 to 7 p.m. June 7.
Memorial contributions can by made in Sharon’s name to C5 Georgia, 7 Dunwoody Park, Suite 103, Atlanta, GA 30338 (c5georgia.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Gross family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.