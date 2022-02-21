Simone Gross (nee Moss), cherished and adored wife of Dr. Richard Gross; devoted mother of Dr. Kelsey (Page) Gross; Kevin Gross and Brandon Gross; adoring grandmother of Este; dearest sister of Abe (Teresa) Moss; loving daughter of the late Mark and Rena Moss.
Services will be held at noon Feb. 23 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment at Mount Olive Cemetery.
The family will receive friends immediately following services until 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the residence, 7455 Worlington Drive in Solon.
Contributions are suggested to the Ganon Gill Preschool, 26000 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights, OH 44122. To view service livestream, visit bkbmc.com, click on obituaries at top of page, click Simone Gross obituary, scroll down to join livestream and click that.
