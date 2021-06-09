Suellen Gross, 73, passed away on April 9, 2021. She was a proud and lifelong resident of Cleveland, where she was born and raised. She lived for many years in Mayfield Heights.
She was predeceased by her beloved brother, Martin C. Gross, MD; and her parents, Pearl A. Gross and Joseph R. Gross. She is survived by her niece, Amy Gross, and nephew, Joseph (Jill) Gross, MD, and was the great-aunt of Hannah and Alexander Gross. Suellen was the devoted Airedale owner of Reggie, Samantha and Archie.
Suellen was a registered nurse who previously worked at the Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Central School of Practical Nursing and St. Luke’s Medical Center. She was dedicated to her profession and had a lasting effect on many, with duties ranging from the care of critically ill patients to training the next generation of nurses. She loved to travel and had a particular interest in Ohio State football, genealogy and family reunions.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 20 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may go to Suellen’s page at bkbmc.com to view the live stream. The recording will remain available on the site.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Airedale Terrier Club Rescue (airedalerescue.net).