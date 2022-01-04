Toby Gross (nee Leitner), beloved wife of the late Morton J. Gross. Loving mother of Harley (Rochelle) Gross, Jeffrey (Laurel) Gross, Gary (Cari) Gross and David (Marjory) Gross. Devoted grandmother of Gene Gross, Abraham (Aviva) Gross, Aaron (Alison) Gross, Margaret (Josh) Michaelson, Zack (Sheera) Gross, Sarah (Scott) Zimmerman, Emily (Andrew) Fuchs, Rachael (Jake) Rothman, Glenna (Dan) Fix and Carolyn Gross. Great-grandmother of 28. Dear sister of the late Gene Leitner.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Chesterland Memorial Park (B'nai Jeshurun Congregation section), 11521 Chillicothe Road in Chesterland.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service, may view it at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 on Zoom. Navigate to bit.ly/3sXiUfV, passcode: gross. Meeting ID is 935 8962 3224.
Family will observe shiva by Zoom from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 5; 1:30 to 4:30 and 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 6; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 7; 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8; and from 1:30 to 4:30 and 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 9 and Jan. 10. Navigate to bit.ly/3pPkAGy, passcode 182118. Meeting ID is 824 3553 7650.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Toby and Morton J. Gross Endowment Fund c/o B'nai Jeshurun or the Gross Family Scholarship Fund c/o the Gross Schechter Day School.
After Jan. 5, the service can be viewed on YouTube (under search enter: Toby Gross Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.