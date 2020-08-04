Carolyn Grossman (nee Cort), a lifelong early-childhood educator known for her use of innovative teaching methods, passed away peacefully July 28, 2020, in Beachwood at 92.
Carolyn was born April 26, 1928, in Cleveland to Louis Cort and Esther Matyas Cort, both deceased.
She attended Cleveland Heights High School and graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Arts in education and Kent State University with a Master of Arts in early childhood education. She was the first in her family to earn an advanced university degree.
Carolyn taught at Cleveland Heights-University Heights public schools for most of her career. For many years, she instructed kindergarten and first grade at Taylor School, the same school she had attended as a child. She was a teacher’s union steward there and, in 1983, led a strike for fair wages and benefits.
A year earlier, with friend and colleague Barbara Soules, Carolyn co-founded the Heights Parent Center, a nonprofit organization to help parents prepare their toddlers to learn in school. The center focused on early literacy, parent support and school readiness, based largely on early-learning expert Burton White’s research. The center’s successor organization, Family Connections, annually selects a nominated recipient for the Carolyn Grossman Award. The prize recognizes extraordinary Cleveland-area educators who advance the institution’s three missions.
Carolyn was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. She was particularly active in its Young People’s Congregation, working on causes including support for human rights in Russia, world peace and Israel. She was also a lifelong member of the Jewish Community Center. In the 1960s and ’70s, Carolyn mentored a JCC group of teenage girls, wryly self-named the PKs, for “popular kids.”
Carolyn was an active member of the League of Women Voters and the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland. Following her retirement, she innovated an NCJW/C seminar called “Hello Israel,” introducing schoolchildren across Cleveland to Israel’s history and culture.
Other longtime passions included reading as part of a close-knit Book Club that met monthly over dinner, as well as camping, hiking and canoeing with her family. Carolyn and her husband, Mel, were longtime patrons of the arts, frequently attending Cleveland Orchestra concerts, Playhouse theater productions and Cleveland Museum of Art exhibitions.
Carolyn is remembered as a fierce advocate for social justice and helping those in need. She and Mel helped lead an adult-literacy program at John W. Raper School in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood in the 1970s. Upon retiring, the two volunteered at a local church to serve free dinners to members of their community.
She was also known as being honest, hardworking and determined throughout her life. During inpatient rehabilitation at age 90, Carolyn quickly learned how to use a “transfer board” to move daily from her bed to a wheelchair and back, despite physical impairment and a neurological condition. This allowed Carolyn to return safely to her Wiggins Place apartment, where she continued to live for another year and a half before passing.
Carolyn is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Mel Grossman, and her brother, Daniel Cort.
Carolyn is survived by her sister, Marjory “Micki” Seltzer (Marty) of Columbus; sister-in-law Janet Cort of Beachwood; children Richard Grossman of Tiburon, Calif., Susan Grossman (McKay Cox) of Athens, N.Y., Elaine Grossman Sagalyn (Daniel) of Arlington, Va.; grandchildren Elliot Grossman (Alexis) of Los Angeles, Max Grossman (Brianna) of Suisun City, Calif.; and great-grandchild Reid Cleese of Suisun City, Calif.
Carolyn was buried at Mayfield Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Carolyn’s memory to Family Connections at bit.ly/2DBRMvG or Fairmount Temple’s Louis and Esther Cort Memorial Camp Fund at bit.ly/39UZYmu.