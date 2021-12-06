Stanley Grossman, 86, passed away Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati.
He was born on April 9, 1935, in Cleveland. His parents were the late Nate and Hattie Grossman. He was preceded in death by his late sister, Arlyne Zitron. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nan Grossman. He was a loving father to their children and their respective spouses, Kim and Dr. Rob Finkel, Jeff Grossman, Matt and Betty Grossman, Dieter Weiner, Matt and Patty Weiner, Rachel Weiner and Stephen Sonderman, and Jason and Jennifer Weiner. He was a dedicated Poppy to Max, Sam, Nick, Julia, Nathan, Adam, Jake and Caroline.
He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and Miami University. A stockbroker for sixty years, he loved going to work sharply dressed and serving his clients. Affectionately known as the “Swing Doctor,” he never saw a golf swing that he could not fix. He proudly served his community for many years as a solicitor for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and more recently as a volunteer with the First Tee of Cleveland.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 12, at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Masks required. Followed by a private burial. A video stream of the service will also be available via the following link: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1638745983151992.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: In Memory of Stanley Grossman, Jewish Federation of Cleveland, 25701 Science Park Drive, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Grossman family.
