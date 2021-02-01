Judith Marcia Grown, 82, was born Nov. 30, 1938, and passed away Jan. 25, 2021, at Hillcrest Hospital due to COVID-19.
Judy graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, then from The Ohio State University and earned her master’s degree in education from John Carroll University. For 27 years, she was a special education teacher at Wickliffe High School. She was highly regarded as a caring and dedicated student advocate.
In 1961, Judy married Alan Grown, the older brother of her friend, Barbara. They raised their two children, Carol and Lawrence, in a Jewish home instilling the values of unconditional love, kindness and compassion for others. Alan and Judy celebrated their 59th anniversary in October 2020.
Judy was an avid reader and was a founding and lifelong member of her book club (1964), a group of young college graduate moms who found friendship and intellectual stimulation through reading books about civil rights, parenting, the women’s movement and the Holocaust as well as fiction. She also loved mystery novels and the daily New York Times. Judy appreciated the arts, and enjoyed going to shows at the Cleveland Playhouse, taking painting and creative writing classes, and even performed with her fellow teachers in the Wickliffe High School variety shows.
Cherished by countless friends and family, Judy was the kindest of souls, who loved abundantly and was loved easily by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Alan Grown; their daughter, Carol Grown-Catterall (David Catterall); their son, Lawrence Grown (Christa Rybczynski); their grandchildren, Reyna (Nikki) Bernstein, Kelsey Grown and Eliza Grown; and their sweet cats, Socks and Pepper. She is also survived by her brother, Leonard (Dee) Mart; brother-in-law, Yale Gressel, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Gressel, and her parents, Louis and Ida Mart.
Funeral services were Jan. 27 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Burial services followed at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests no visitation at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Cleveland Museum of Art or any animal rescue shelter.