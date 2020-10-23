Marion Rae Gruen (nee Schwab), beloved wife of the late Henry. Cherished mother of Debra Gruen. Devoted daughter of the late Bessie and Sol Schwab.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. To view a livestream of the service, visit bitly.com/largechapel.
Family will observe shiva from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25, and from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. Reservations for shiva can be made at bit.ly/3dTSMJw.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Gruen Garden Fund.