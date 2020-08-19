Selma Segal Grumbach (nee Altfield), 95, of Mentor passed away on Aug. 12, 2020.
Selma was born Dec. 24, 1924, in Syracuse, N.Y., to Jenny and David Altfield, the only daughter among three brothers. She learned to play the piano at 6 years old and often accompanied her father during theatrical performances. His love of theater found a place with her as a child, performing with the Yiddish theater in Syracuse and later as an adult in productions in Cleveland.
Selma married Elmer Segal in April 1944 and moved to Cleveland. That marriage lasted 40 years until his death in 1984 and produced three daughters (Barbara, Deborah and Marilyn). Selma’s career path involved working in supportive roles with various doctors over the years.
In 1985, she married Martin Grumbach. They were married 35 years until his death on Aug. 2, 2020.
Selma was part of an entertainment troupe that performed at Menorah Park, accompanying the vocalists on the piano. She also played the piano in the lobby of TriPoint Hospital and was featured in a Lake County newspaper. When they moved to Parker Place and The Enclave at Newell Creek, she became part of the entertainment schedule.
Selma was predeceased by her husbands, Elmer and Martin; brothers, Sam, Bernard and Perry; and two sons-in-law, Roy Wortman and Rod (Pez) Heasley. She is survived by daughters, Barbara Wortman, Debbie (Harry) Bernheim and Marilyn Heasley (Jim Lukacs). She was also known as “Nanny” to granddaughters, Jennifer Wortman (John Scarboro), Laura Bernheim and Kara (Marc) Abramson; and great-grandchildren, Seth and Eli Scarboro, and Tzipora Abramson.
The family would like to thank all at The Enclave at Newell Creek for their care and compassion during this time and all the hospice people who sat with her when we couldn’t.
