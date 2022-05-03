Nancy Grunzweig (nee Rosenberg) passed away peacefully on the morning of May 1, 2022, with her loving family at her side.
Nancy was born in 1939 in her lifelong home, Cleveland, to Bernard and Helene Rosenberg. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics. During the spring of her final year of college, she met the love of her life and best friend, James. They became engaged after five dates, would marry in 1962 and were very seldom apart from one another thereafter.
After graduation, she became the head dietician at the physicians’ cafeteria at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Cleveland.
Nancy was a devoted wife and mother, and a dedicated and active volunteer for many local non-profit organizations she held close to her heart, most notably serving on the board of the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) and twice chairing the council’s annual Designer Dress Day Sale. She was a longtime volunteer at The Gathering Place since the time of its opening. She was a part-time employee of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami for over thirteen years. Nancy loved cooking, reading, knitting, listening to classical music and later in life, enjoying precious time with her grandchildren.
She will be missed by her husband of 60 years, James; children, Jonathan (Tina) Grunzweig, Jill (John) Gerrick, Julie (Jeremy) Pilloff and Jeremy (Naomi) Grunzweig; her nine grandchildren, Henry, Jacob, Matthew, Justin, Jackson, Sophie, Kevin, Bernie and Maddy; and her dear brother Charles (Gayle) Rosenberg.
A memorial service in her honor will be held at 11 a.m. May 9 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, 22401 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood. Service will be live streamed at suburbantemple.org, click on link for memorial service of Nancy Grunzweig.
Family will receive friends following services until 3 p.m. May 9 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, and from 6 to 8 p.m. May 9 and May 10 at 36311 Blue Grass Oval in Solon.
Friends who wish to remember Nancy may contribute to the charity of their choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.