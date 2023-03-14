Our beloved Homer Guren passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on March 12, 2023. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Homer took great pride in being married for 71 years to his beloved and devoted wife Lois, and genuinely cared about people – his family, his wide circle of friends, and those in need.
Born in Cleveland to Rose and Nathan Guren, Homer graduated from Shaker Heights High School and The Ohio State University. He remained an avid Buckeyes football fan and loved the annual buildup to Ohio State’s game with Michigan, especially the pre-game banter with his Michigan alumni friends.
President of Barris, Guren, & Wedren, and Homer E. Guren Real Estate, Homer and his partners managed the Terminal Tower for 15 years and built the Summit Office Park in Independence. Homer also developed and managed many other commercial properties in and around Cleveland including the Citizen’s Building and other properties on Public Square. Homer was a passionate champion of the city of Cleveland. He worked on many civic projects focused on the redevelopment of the downtown area and took great pleasure in seeing several of those initiatives come to fruition.
Homer served as vice president of The Temple-Tifereth Israel and worked for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
But above all else, Homer was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, friend, confidant and mentor. He was deeply engaged in his passions, including family, friends, real estate, travel, reading and golf – and wanted to help others find their passions so that they too could experience the pleasure he took in celebrating every day. The glass was always more than half full in Homer’s eyes.
Adored brother of Sheldon (Bonnie) Guren. Beloved father to Marc (Aliza) Guren, Cliff (Deena) Guren and Vicki Guren (deceased). Homer was also the loving grandfather to Adam (Kate) Guren, Julia Guren, Nick (Katy) Guren and Peter Guren (fiancé, Alex Gravely), as well as his great-grandchildren, Asher, Bennet and Elliot. Homer was also the treasured uncle to Jon (Mary) Guren, Pam Korotky (Ron, deceased), Beth (Michael) Burnes, Neil Platock, Brian (Leslie) Platock, Heidi Giddan and Andrew (Kristen) Kaplan.
The family extends special thanks to his wonderful caregivers, Tess, Eddie, Nate and Nina, who helped and comforted him greatly in the final phase of his life.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Vicki Lynn Guren Fund at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Razom for Ukraine (razomforukraine.org) or a charity of one’s choice.
A service for Homer will be held at 1 p.m. March 17 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel (26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122). The service will be live-streamed at ttti.org. A private family interment will follow.
Please join us for a celebration of Homer’s life following the memorial service from 3 to 5 p.m at the Mayfield Sand Ridge Club (1545 Sheridan Road, South Euclid, OH 44121).
Homer will be fondly remembered for his generosity, warm smile, love of life – and the $2 bills he enjoyed giving, along with his best wishes, to acquaintances with children and those who were special to him. As Homer said in his final days, “It was a wonderful trip!”
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.