Corinne E. Guttman passed away on April 30, 2022 after a long illness. Her beloved husband George was with her.
Born in 1956 in Cleveland, Corinne grew up in University Heights. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and went on to Indiana University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in telecommunications. Continuing her education, she was chosen for the William Benton Fellowship at the University of Chicago. She also did overseas study in television/radio in London.
Corinne was a four-time Emmy awarded journalist, and had an extensive career in public relations in the private and government sectors. She also reported and anchored television news in Washington, D.C., Nashville, Chicago, Florida and Fort Wayne, Ind.
The child of a Holocaust survivor, Corinne wrote and produced an award-winning educational documentary about the Holocaust.
Corinne had a deep passion for family and friends, maintaining strong relationships throughout her life. Her free time was devoted to travel, family, friends, reading, beach time, and mentoring inner city students.
Corinne is survived by her husband, George Annarella; stepdaughters, Nicolle Borders and Stephanie (Ken) Darling; and grandchildren, Aiden Borders and Emma Darling. She was preceded in death by her parents, Judy and Bert Guttman, and her brother, Les Guttman. She will be missed by many.
Services will be held at noon May 4 at the Bet Olam Cemetery (corner of Chagrin and Richmond roads). Family will receive friends after services until 6 p.m. at the Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum or the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center in Georgetown.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.